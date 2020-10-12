Barclays Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.