Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

