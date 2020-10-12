Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

