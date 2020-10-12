Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to $0.75

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.73.

Shares of NYSE BTE opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 507,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

