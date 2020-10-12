Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.