Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.18 ($114.33).

ETR BEI opened at €98.28 ($115.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.60. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52-week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

