Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

BNFT opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 179,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

