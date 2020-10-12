Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Main First Bank raised shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

COIHY opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.89. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.