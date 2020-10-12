Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

