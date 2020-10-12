BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 805,079 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,607.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 4,526,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

