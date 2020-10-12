BidaskClub Downgrades Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSW opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit