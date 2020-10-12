BidaskClub Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTEX stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Open Text by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,014,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after buying an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after buying an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

