BidaskClub Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. PTC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 38.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PTC by 81.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

