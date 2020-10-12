BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CSOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.
CSOD opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 323,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
