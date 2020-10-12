BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

CSOD opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 323,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

