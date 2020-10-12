BidaskClub Upgrades Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ODP opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Office Depot will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

