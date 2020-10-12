BidaskClub Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.