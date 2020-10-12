BidaskClub Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

