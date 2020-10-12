BidaskClub Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.