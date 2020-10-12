BidaskClub Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
