BidaskClub Upgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.