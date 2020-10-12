Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Biffa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Biffa has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

Read More: Liquidity

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit