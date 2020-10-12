Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Biffa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Biffa has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.