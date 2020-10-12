Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,003.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.75 ($13.11).

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,063 ($13.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,000. Big Yellow Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,017.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

About Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit