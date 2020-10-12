Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,003.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.75 ($13.11).

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,063 ($13.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,000. Big Yellow Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,017.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

