BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.80.

Shares of TECH opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

