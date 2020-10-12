BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.80.
Shares of TECH opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BIO-TECHNE Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
