BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 272,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

