Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Boadicea Resources Ltd primarily explores for mineral properties in Western Australia. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, PGE, lithium, and attapulgite. The company's principal property is the Symons Hill project covering an area of 73 square kilometers located within the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia.

