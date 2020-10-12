Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
About Boadicea Resources
