Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

