Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New $1.25 Price Target at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $1.10 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 151.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

