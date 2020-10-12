BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BPOST SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

BPOSY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.