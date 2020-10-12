Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BDGE opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,350 shares of company stock worth $127,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

