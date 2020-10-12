Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 367,141 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 145,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 125,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

