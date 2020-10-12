Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,647 shares of company stock worth $39,703,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

