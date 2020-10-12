Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,983. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 2,923,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3,137.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,948 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

