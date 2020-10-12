Brokerages Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. Actuant posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Actuant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

