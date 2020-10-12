Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price at $62.69

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. 379,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,279. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.08. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

