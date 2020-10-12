Brokerages Set Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $62.71

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,348. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. Endava’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

