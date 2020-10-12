Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $48.69

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 489,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,353. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.