Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $48.69

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.27.
H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 489,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,353. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.40.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
