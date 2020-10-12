Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $125.70

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,899. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.