Brokerages Set Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Target Price at $20.67

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 3,195,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 81,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

