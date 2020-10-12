Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Price Target at €73.05

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.95 ($85.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G24 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

G24 stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €75.95 ($89.35). 255,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.94 and its 200-day moving average is €68.20. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

