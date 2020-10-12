Brokerages Set Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $675.68

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $702.38. 314,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $690.74 and its 200-day moving average is $598.37. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

