Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $131.45

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

