Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $130.75

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $109.82. 374,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,556. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.