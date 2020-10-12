Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

