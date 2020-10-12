Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRKR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Bruker stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

