BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTGOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

