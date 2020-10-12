BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $130.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 118.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $27,877.88 and $130.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.34 or 0.04868858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00053770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

