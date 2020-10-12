BTIG Research Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $55.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,552,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

