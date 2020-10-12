Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCMP. CL King lifted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.

CCMP opened at $156.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.63. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

