CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $11.85 on Monday. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.
About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND
