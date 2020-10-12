CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $11.85 on Monday. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

