Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

CHY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

