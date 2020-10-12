Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CATC. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $439.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

